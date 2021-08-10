Selling lemonade to help pets in need

“Things happen to folks that are unexpected,” Morgheim said, “...and they’re having to make a decision. Do I get my medicine, or do I feed my dog? Do I pay my bill, or take my animal to the humane society?”

So for the last 13 years, Morgheim has done what he can to help these animals in need, using donations from fundraisers to do so.

“We track everything we do, all the kibble and cat food ... in the first 12 years, when we look back on it, we’ve distributed 187,000 pounds of food and we’ve made 10,000 deliveries,” he said.

Skipper’s Cupboard raises its funds from more than just lemonade stands. The group has held a host of events over the years, such as the Pumpkin Pies for Puppies events around Thanksgiving at Perkins, where donations were rewarded with pie. They also installed colorful statues of dogs around the city as part of a Paws 4 Paws charity auction in 2019.

It was this eye-catching event that first made Keely Langer aware of the charity she’d later suggest her daughter try to help.