Sen. Mike Hilgers campaigning to be state’s next attorney general

The speaker of the Nebraska Legislature is hoping to succeed in a bid for a new office: the state’s top law enforcement officer.
Sen. Mike Hilgers, in his sixth session as District 21 senator, is presently speaker of the house. However, with current Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson having indicated that he doesn’t plan to run for a third term in office, Hilgers announced his intentions to run in December. He began a statewide tour the week of Dec. 13, traveling to Scottsbluff Friday, Dec. 17.
It won’t be the first time that Hilgers has sought the office. He faced Peterson in the 2014 election, which Hilgers noted that Peterson “soundly defeated him.” This go-around, he has the endorsements of leaders including Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fisher, former governors Dave Heineman and Kay Orr.
Hilgers, 43, is a native of Nebraska, having grown up in Omaha. He attended college in Texas. While practicing law in Texas, he founded the firm Hilgers Graben, where he specializes in complex litigation trial work. He and his wife, Heather, returned to Nebraska 10 years ago. They have four children.
Hilgers said his work overseeing a large law firm with attorneys practicing nationwide is much like the job of attorney general.
“At one level (managing attorneys), that’s very similar to the things I’ve done,” he said. “...I’ve been to federal court in Texas, in California. I work with large teams. I’ve built and run a large organization with almost 100 employees.”
There are many similarities, he said, saying that Peterson has done a great job building a good team of attorneys.
Western Nebraska relies heavily on the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office for prosecutions of serious crimes, from drug crimes to violent crimes. As attorney general, Hilgers said he would make sure that the region’s law enforcement and county attorneys would continue to have the resources that they need to support investigations and prosecution of crimes such as human trafficking, child abuse and death penalty cases.
Under Peterson, the state of Nebraska implemented the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, which has regional teams throughout the state. Peterson also advocated for changes in legislation. Hilgers said he intends to continue building on that work.
Until Peterson highlighted the issue of human trafficking in the state, he said, “It wasn’t something, in Nebraska, that people necessarily thought about. That’s something that happened in New York or Chicago. And he (Peterson) has shown that’s not the case and really elevated it...”
Like Peterson, Hilgers said, he would continue to pursue areas in which he believes that the federal government has overreached, such as vaccine mandates and water rights issues. Hilgers said he sees the attorney general as among the most important positions in the state.
“Having a strong AG is really at the top of the list of things that are really important at this time, right now,” he said. “...The need is there.”
He cited a leadership style of good communication, strong understanding, trying to treat people with respect as traits that will benefit him as the state’s attorney general.
“I’ve found one of the things that drew me into politics in the first place — I felt there was room for my voice,” he said.
As a legislator, he said, he has shown that he is willing to take unique positions on issues, including passage of LB 616, a bill that allowed build-finance of construction for roads, highways and bridges in the state, accelerating construction of large, high priority projects like Lincoln’s South Beltway. Another bill, LB 1119, created a direct primary care pilot program for the state’s health insurance program, giving employees more choices in health care.
During his travels across the state throughout his campaign tour in December, he said, his focus has been on getting out to as many communities as he could. Visits included stops in the Panhandle communities of Alliance, Chadron and Sidney.
Though Hilgers is among the senators returning back to the legislature in January for the upcoming session, he said he’ll be campaigning during recesses as often as he can.