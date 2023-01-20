Sen. Tom Brewer: Legislative engagement

The 2023 legislative session is steaming ahead rapidly. As of this writing, 464 bills have been introduced, along with more than a dozen proposed constitutional amendments. With two more days of bill introduction remaining, I expect that a couple hundred more are inbound.

After the ten days of bill introduction at the start of the session, and some debate on proposed changes to the legislative rules, we will start the process of evaluating bills. That process begins in our committee hearings. In the Nebraska Legislature, there are fourteen standing committees. A referencing committee divides up all of the proposed legislation into issue areas, which are spread across the different committees.

Once a piece of legislation is referenced to one of the committees, the chair of that committee has the committee staff assign that bill to a particular hearing date. Unless it is withdrawn early by its introducer, every single piece of legislation that is introduced in our Legislature gets a public hearing. That hearing is the opportunity for members of the public to share their expertise and insights with committee members who are evaluating a bill.

Sometimes hearing testimony is focused on technical improvements to the bill. Sometimes that testimony is just encouraging an up or down vote. Nebraska legislators are elected to work for the people, and committee hearings are one opportunity for the people to tell their elected officials how they wish to be governed. Committee hearings will be underway from the last full week of January until nearly the end of March. Weeks two and three of the hearing schedule will be set for “two-a-days,” with a hearing in the morning and then another hearing after lunch. This decision by Speaker Arch to compress the hearing schedule is designed to quickly get our first wave of bills through the hearing process and out to the floor of the Legislature for debate by all the senators.

Showing up in person to testify in a hearing is the very best way to participate in the committee deliberation process. However, sometimes that personal visit to the Capitol just is not possible. Folks are busy working for a living, raising crops and livestock and children. Many cannot get away from daily responsibilities to make a special trip to Lincoln.

Being a busy person should not mean that your views are not heard in your Legislature. Besides in-person testimony at a hearing, Nebraskans have a few other ways to communicate their views and concerns with me and my fellow senators. Personal emails and telephone calls can be very effective, and our email addresses and telephone numbers are available on our senator pages found at nebraskalegislature.gov/senators. Letters for the record can be sent to the committee chair or to committee clerks, so long as they are received by noon Central Time the day before the public hearing. Online comments can also be left on the bill page found on the website. Finally, there is a new method to submit written testimony this year that is especially for the use of those with a disability covered by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). For people with a qualifying disability, there will be a link on each bill page to submit written testimony up to 500 words in length. That written testimony will actually be included in the transcript, just the same as if it had been offered verbally at the hearing. Using this option, you can also upload a PDF document containing any handout material you would like to have distributed to the committee members.

The Nebraska Legislature works best when the people keep senators informed and accountable. I invite you to take your role as Nebraska’s “second house” very seriously. For senators, the folks in our districts are our bosses. Active, persistent engagement by the public helps make sure we do not forget it.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at (402) 471-2628.