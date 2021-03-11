Senior Anais Barraza feels inspired after first year of speech

Senior Anais Barraza went out on a limb after speech coach Tyler Thompson convinced her to do a duet with her younger sister and sophomore Nayeli.

Barraza said that neither of them were sure about it at first, especially since it would be both of their first years doing speech. But it wasn’t long that Barraza realized how much she enjoyed the activity.

“It’s really fun. I like it. I never thought I’d like it, but I really do,” she said. “It’s a really cool experience. I think getting to know everybody is pretty cool.”

Barraza said that she and her sister had some hiccups at the beginning, which could be expected of new speech members. But after their first meet, they began doing fairly well.

“At first, of course, I was nervous because it’s all memorization for the whole script, so me and my sister kind of struggled on the first meet,” Barraza said. “But our second meet we had honored. … So, it’s really helped me with talking in front of people and memorization.”

Unfortunately, the Barraza sisters did not make the district team and were unable to compete for a chance at state. However, Anais thought it was a very valuable experience and hopes her sister will keep doing it.