Senior Anna Ossian reflects on start to successful speech career
During her sophomore year of high school, Anna Ossian lost a bet with her friends, which forced her to go out for speech.

Ossian, now a senior at Gering High School, said she didn’t think she would even make it past the first meet. Now, she has placed at almost every meet in her informative speaking event.

“I actually really enjoyed it, so I decided to stick with it,” she said.

Ossian’s speech on trophies has won her multiple first and second place awards throughout this season. Most recently, she just missed the mark to go to state, placing fourth at districts on Saturday. It was a bittersweet moment, especially since the opportunity was taken away last year.

“We were all pretty upset last year when we didn’t get to go to districts and kind of ended on a cliffhanger about how we would have actually done,” she said.

Still, Ossian enjoyed her career in informative speaking over the past three years. She’s improved from her rough start sophomore year to medaling at multiple meets, including districts, during her junior and senior years.

But perhaps the best part for Ossian has been the friendships she’s made over the years. She said having to share a 4 a.m. bus ride on Saturday mornings definitely creates a bond like no other.

“I t definitely has helped us bond a lot and become closer as a team,” she said. “I mean, it kind of makes sense that you’re going to get close to people that you have to be on a bus with at 4 a.m. together.”

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

