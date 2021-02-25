Senior Colton Thompson reflects on final extemp season

For Gering senior Colton Thompson, the best parts about speech meets are the burritos. Any time there are concessions, he’ll get a burrito and a Mountain Dew to wash it down. He said it’s kind of become a ritual for him.

Of course, he was only joking — mostly.

Thompson has been doing extemporaneous speaking since he was a freshman at North Platte. When he transferred to Gering his sophomore year, coach Tyler Thompson snagged him right away.

“I talk to people who are in speech and they’re like, ‘OK, do this with me.’ And I was like, ‘OK,’” he said. “So, and then I came here … sophomore year, and (coach) Thompson heard that I did speech and he’s like, ‘OK, you’re in.’”

Thompson said his real favorite part of speech is the people, and the stories that come with them. Early morning bus rides before the sun is up make for interesting conversations with his teammates.

He also enjoys showing up at meets and medaling. He placed third in extemp at the Alliance meet on Jan. 23.

“I show up. I draw. I win. I leave,” he said.