Senior Colton Thompson reflects on final extemp season
Senior Colton Thompson reflects on final extemp season

For Gering senior Colton Thompson, the best parts about speech meets are the burritos. Any time there are concessions, he’ll get a burrito and a Mountain Dew to wash it down. He said it’s kind of become a ritual for him.

Of course, he was only joking — mostly.

Thompson has been doing extemporaneous speaking since he was a freshman at North Platte. When he transferred to Gering his sophomore year, coach Tyler Thompson snagged him right away.

“I talk to people who are in speech and they’re like, ‘OK, do this with me.’ And I was like, ‘OK,’” he said. “So, and then I came here … sophomore year, and (coach) Thompson heard that I did speech and he’s like, ‘OK, you’re in.’”

Thompson said his real favorite part of speech is the people, and the stories that come with them. Early morning bus rides before the sun is up make for interesting conversations with his teammates.

He also enjoys showing up at meets and medaling. He placed third in extemp at the Alliance meet on Jan. 23.

“I show up. I draw. I win. I leave,” he said.

He has three main points of advice for anyone considering doing speech in the future: “Delivery is key. Press your shirts every morning. Avoid extemp-ers at all times.”

Whether he was joking or not is hard to tell, but he did say he is confident in the rest of his season.

“Best way to sum it up is if I show up, I win,” he said.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

