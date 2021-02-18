Senior Emme Parker reflects on speech career.

“Refrigerators are pretty friggin’ cool,” according to Gering senior Emme Parker. At least, that’s what she says in her informative speech on refrigeration, which has placed her in the top six finalists at most speech meets this year.

Most people wouldn’t necessarily find refrigeration that “friggin’ cool,” but Parker uses fun props, clever word play and interesting factoids to draw her audience in to the coolness of refrigerators.

This is Parker’s second year doing informative speaking. She said the key to a good speech is choosing the right topic.

“When choosing a topic for, like, informative ... you want something that can be really, like, relevant to everybody and today’s society,” she said. “Refrigerators is very, like, a universal concept. Everybody pretty much has one. So (it’s) very interesting to see the actual details of it.”

But if Parker had to choose a favorite speech event, it would be persuasive speaking. Her topic this season is on the dangers of toxic positivity, which is the idea that despite any emotional pain or difficulty a person is going through, they should only have a positive mindset, according to an article in Healthline. Parker picked the topic for the same reason she picked refrigeration — it’s relevant.