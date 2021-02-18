Senior Emme Parker reflects on speech career.

“Refrigerators are pretty friggin’ cool,” according to Gering senior Emme Parker. At least, that’s what she says in her informative speech on refrigeration, which has placed her in the top six finalists at most speech meets this year.
Most people wouldn’t necessarily find refrigeration that “friggin’ cool,” but Parker uses fun props, clever word play and interesting factoids to draw her audience in to the coolness of refrigerators.
This is Parker’s second year doing informative speaking. She said the key to a good speech is choosing the right topic.
“When choosing a topic for, like, informative ... you want something that can be really, like, relevant to everybody and today’s society,” she said. “Refrigerators is very, like, a universal concept. Everybody pretty much has one. So (it’s) very interesting to see the actual details of it.”
But if Parker had to choose a favorite speech event, it would be persuasive speaking. Her topic this season is on the dangers of toxic positivity, which is the idea that despite any emotional pain or difficulty a person is going through, they should only have a positive mindset, according to an article in Healthline. Parker picked the topic for the same reason she picked refrigeration — it’s relevant.
“I think right now with COVID, people can kind of feel like their worries are drowned out by, like, positivity,” she said. “So, I picked that.”
Parker began her speech career with persuasive freshman year, and then added on informative last year. She started out slow, but by her junior and senior years, she really started to see success.
“My freshman year, I was definitely a novice, but I think I medaled twice, and just getting that taste of like, seeing how well it could go, it was enough to bring me back,” she said. “Once I got into my groove, junior and senior year, I medaled in both my speeches every single week.”
Parker’s most recent medals came from Gering’s home invite on Friday, Feb. 12. She placed second in persuasive and fourth in informative. She said she looks forward to the chance to finally make it to state, after the opportunity was taken away last year due to COVID.
Nevertheless, she’s glad to have had the speech career she did, enjoying the events she’s picked from day one.
“I think it can just be so powerful to, like, watch a whole room just kind of get their mind changed about a certain thing,” she said. “(I like) how powerful it can be.”