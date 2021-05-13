Senior Emme Parker to graduate with top honors

Gering student Emme Parker was announced as the senior receiving the highest academic honors in the school by getting a score over 30 on her ACT and keeping her 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career.
Unlike previous years, though, Parker will not be a valedictorian for Gering High School. The district announced they would be moving to a new honors recognition system this year for graduating seniors, following the system used by Scottsbluff High School and most colleges.
The Cum Laude system is based on GPA, high school counselor Rick Marez said. Students with a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA receive the Cum Laude distinction; students with a 3.75 to 3.99 GPA receive the Magna Cum Laude distinction and those with a 4.0 will receive the Summa Cum Laude honor.
Marez said the goal of the new system was to recognize more students who have achieved academic excellence.
“I think as a whole, we’re going to recognize a lot more students,” he said. “I think it’s good in the sense that we’re going to show that we have so many kids who achieve at a high level, versus just a few, so I like the idea.”
Parker received an extra distinction, Marez said, because she kept her 4.0, plus received a 31 on her ACT last summer. She was the only one in her class to do so.
“There’s only a few classmates I know of that have over a 30 on the ACT, and it’s just seeing who kept their grade point averages,” she said. “Just in the last few weeks seeing how the final grades ended up, and then just realizing that I’m the only one … it’s pretty outstanding. It’s definitely what I’ve strived for all four years together. This met up to this one point of being the top of my class.”
Parker said it was her goal to reach this distinction at the end of her senior year, but it was a lot harder to do than most people might think.
“It’s definitely a lot harder than I feel like people assume it is,” she said. “I’ve gone through quite a few really hard classes. … I did calc (calculus) last year; that one was definitely a challenge. And then I had our college composition class with English that required — we had to write (an) eight-page paper just a few weeks ago. And, calc (calculus) II, I took at WNCC, and it’s definitely been I feel like a lot harder than people seem to … assume.”
Aside from the rigorous class schedule, Parker also had to balance her many activities, including speech, quiz bowl, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and track, to name a few. Parker said that while she has had relative success in these activities, she prides herself in her schoolwork.
“It’s like, some people have their things like sports and — I did well in speech, I guess — but I feel like my thing has always been that I can really excel in school, and finally just getting there is awesome.”
Parker’s mom, Laurie, who is also a math teacher at the high school, said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter’s accomplishments.
“I’m really so proud of her. I knew it was something that she was always capable of, and really proud to see her live up to her abilities and push herself to be the best that she can be,” she said. “I’m excited for what she has to come next and excited to see what she does with her life.”