Senior Emme Parker to graduate with top honors

Parker said it was her goal to reach this distinction at the end of her senior year, but it was a lot harder to do than most people might think.

“It’s definitely a lot harder than I feel like people assume it is,” she said. “I’ve gone through quite a few really hard classes. … I did calc (calculus) last year; that one was definitely a challenge. And then I had our college composition class with English that required — we had to write (an) eight-page paper just a few weeks ago. And, calc (calculus) II, I took at WNCC, and it’s definitely been I feel like a lot harder than people seem to … assume.”

Aside from the rigorous class schedule, Parker also had to balance her many activities, including speech, quiz bowl, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and track, to name a few. Parker said that while she has had relative success in these activities, she prides herself in her schoolwork.

“It’s like, some people have their things like sports and — I did well in speech, I guess — but I feel like my thing has always been that I can really excel in school, and finally just getting there is awesome.”

Parker’s mom, Laurie, who is also a math teacher at the high school, said she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter’s accomplishments.

“I’m really so proud of her. I knew it was something that she was always capable of, and really proud to see her live up to her abilities and push herself to be the best that she can be,” she said. “I’m excited for what she has to come next and excited to see what she does with her life.”

