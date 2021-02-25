 Skip to main content
Senior Logan Andrews shares two years of speech experience
Sometimes you just need a little extra push to try something new. That’s exactly what Gering speech coach Tyler Thompson did for senior Logan Andrews.

Andrews is only in his second year of speech, but the main reason he’s in it at all is because of Thompson.

“I started last year because our coach, Mr. Thompson, told me to. And then I did it again this year because he told me to,” he said.

It’s also how Andrews ended up in extemporaneous speaking this year — Thompson told him to.

While he’s seen a little success with that, his real event is entertainment, where he enjoys making a room full of people laugh at his social awkwardness. Not necessarily because he is socially awkward, but the topic of his speech is being socially awkward.

“Mine (topic) this year was on social awkwardness,” he said. “My coaches said I’m socially awkward.”

Andrews said he’s been having mixed reviews on his entertainment speech this year, in part because it contains jokes catered more toward a young adult audience. He said that’s one of the hard things about entertainment — trying to use a sense of humor that everyone will laugh at.

Still, Andrews hopes to get back to where he was last year before COVID-19 hit: on Gering’s district team, hopefully, headed to state. Either way, he said he enjoys being a part of the speech community.

“My favorite part is finally (being) at a meet and having a big crowd. It’s fun to make people laugh and laugh at other people’s speeches,” he said. “You get pretty close with the other people who do your event, even from other schools. You know who they are, and it’s fun to see their speeches and see how they’re improving, too.”

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

