Senior Lydia Connot readies for chance at state competition

Senior Lydia Connot smiles a little too enthusiastically as she shares her crafty creations with each speech judge she performs her entertainment speech in front of. Desperate to impress the judges with the contents of her Etsy shop, “Lydia’s Luscious Luxuries,” she hands out feathered, googly-eyed button pins for the judges to keep.
Connot has participated in speech all four years of high school. She struggled her freshman year with humorous prose, but found her calling in entertainment speaking the next year, placing fourth at districts, one placement shy of going to state. She said her speech junior year was the one to beat.
“My junior year, my entertainment speech was on garage sales, and it was so good. I wish I could do it again. It was my favorite,” she said. “I came back my junior year really ready to go to state and then that (COVID-19) happened.
“So this year is our last hope,” she said with a laugh.
She seems poised for her final attempt to make state, having only ever placed in the top three at every speech meet so far this season, most recently taking first at the Western Trails Conference Speech Invite at Scottsbluff High School.
Connot also does a duet with her younger brother Thomas. Their script follows two siblings during a little squabble that quickly goes awry. Connot said she and her brother could easily relate to their characters. It’s likely why they have had relative success with the duet, taking fifth place at the WTC invite.
Still, Connot’s favorite event is entertainment, despite the challenge of writing her speeches herself. The hardest part, she said, was trying to make it funny for everyone.
“We have to get a lot of joke help from the coaches just because it’s hard to make it funny for everyone,” she said. “So the coaches have experience. … They know what’s funny, and what’s borderline-offensive without crossing the line.”
Nevertheless, Connot’s excellent script writing and hard work clearly pays off. She said she practices her speeches every night to continue improving it.
“Except Sundays. I nap on Sundays,” she said.
Out of all that speech has to offer, though, Connot said her favorite part is the people she gets to spend it with bright and early in the morning.
“I was going to say waking up at 4 a.m. for a four hour bus ride, but that’s not it,” she said about her favorite part of speech season. “All of us seniors are pretty good friends because we just end up spending so much time together, so I like that we’re kind of like a family.”