Senior Lydia Connot readies for chance at state competition

Senior Lydia Connot smiles a little too enthusiastically as she shares her crafty creations with each speech judge she performs her entertainment speech in front of. Desperate to impress the judges with the contents of her Etsy shop, “Lydia’s Luscious Luxuries,” she hands out feathered, googly-eyed button pins for the judges to keep.

Connot has participated in speech all four years of high school. She struggled her freshman year with humorous prose, but found her calling in entertainment speaking the next year, placing fourth at districts, one placement shy of going to state. She said her speech junior year was the one to beat.

“My junior year, my entertainment speech was on garage sales, and it was so good. I wish I could do it again. It was my favorite,” she said. “I came back my junior year really ready to go to state and then that (COVID-19) happened.

“So this year is our last hope,” she said with a laugh.

She seems poised for her final attempt to make state, having only ever placed in the top three at every speech meet so far this season, most recently taking first at the Western Trails Conference Speech Invite at Scottsbluff High School.