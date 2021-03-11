Senior Milo Newman heads to state

If you ask any of his friends, senior Milo Newman can’t be beat when it comes to extemporaneous speaking. Many of Newman’s extemp teammates will gladly accept second place as first place, since Newman seems to always be occupying top honors.

“It’s been going really well, consistently placing pretty high,” he said.

By consistently, he means placing first at every single speech meet. According to his record on SpeechWire, he has won first in extemp at least six times (not all meet results are listed on the website), including districts, which means he will be competing at the state level.

Newman hasn’t always only done extemp though. Having been on the speech team since freshman year, Newman has also competed in informative speaking, entertainment speaking, duet and oral interpretation of drama. He’s even had relatively good success with OID this year as well, often placing runner-up with his teammates. His speech coaches wanted to see what else he could do.

“Our coaches just kind of decided that they were going to throw me in different events each year,” he said. “It hasn’t really ever been up to me.”

Nevertheless, extemp has been Newman’s constant throughout his career, and something he could always count on being in.