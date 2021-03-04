Senior Olivia Longmore reflects on her serious speech career

Senior Olivia Longmore has been living at the high school this winter, oftentimes not heading home until late into the evening. Being in both mock trial and speech at the same time makes for long days after school.

“This year’s very difficult for me, at least, because I’m also in mock trial,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve left the school at least till nine or 10 p.m. every night. I wish I were exaggerating, but I’m here all the time.”

While mock trial season is now over, it’s on to the next thing that overlaps with speech: spring musical.

Still, Longmore finds a way to keep practicing and remaining successful throughout the speech season this year. Her OID has made finals at just about every meet, and her serious prose recently took second at the Western Trails Conference Speech Invite.

Longmore said that her serious prose has had some mixed results throughout the season because of its sensitive subject. In her speech, she plays a woman who marries a man, finds out he is homosexual, divorces him and then he dies of AIDS. “My script is very touchy for serious ... and sometimes they (the judges) just don’t like the script,” she said.