Senior Olivia Longmore reflects on her serious speech career

Senior Olivia Longmore has been living at the high school this winter, oftentimes not heading home until late into the evening. Being in both mock trial and speech at the same time makes for long days after school.
“This year’s very difficult for me, at least, because I’m also in mock trial,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve left the school at least till nine or 10 p.m. every night. I wish I were exaggerating, but I’m here all the time.”
While mock trial season is now over, it’s on to the next thing that overlaps with speech: spring musical.
Still, Longmore finds a way to keep practicing and remaining successful throughout the speech season this year. Her OID has made finals at just about every meet, and her serious prose recently took second at the Western Trails Conference Speech Invite.
Longmore said that her serious prose has had some mixed results throughout the season because of its sensitive subject. In her speech, she plays a woman who marries a man, finds out he is homosexual, divorces him and then he dies of AIDS. “My script is very touchy for serious ... and sometimes they (the judges) just don’t like the script,” she said.
Nevertheless, she hopes to see similar success as she’s seen in the past. She made it to state in both serious and OID her freshman year and placed third at state in OID her sophomore year. Unlike many of her peers, her speech season wasn’t halted due COVID-19, mainly because she had a different experience cut short.
Longmore was studying abroad in Germany for her junior year, so she did not compete in speech. Due to COVID-19, she did have to leave her program early, however.
This year, she’s got one more chance to make it to state for a third time. But for her, speech is more than the competition and the acting.
“I’ve always enjoyed the acting aspect of it,” she said. “But I think probably my favorite part is OID, because there are only like five people in that group, and you really work together for just hours on end in a week. So, you get really close with them, and that’s a lot of fun.”
Longmore also said the valuable lessons she’s learned are something that she hopes others will take away as well if they consider doing speech.
“I think it’s important for everyone to do speech at least once in their lives,” she said. “I think public speaking is ... an important life skill to have.”