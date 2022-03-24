SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Abby Brady gets more involved

Gering High School senior Abby Brady is the daughter of Dee and James Brady. Abby is one of eleven siblings. They are Neal, Kaitlyn, Jon, Nick, Ryan, Megan, Alex, Joe, Victoria and Kelsey. Outside of school she participates at CCD. This year she has participated in cross country, speech, DECA and track.

Out of all the activities she has done, her favorite by far is cross country.

“When I switched over from softball, everyone was so welcoming and the team environment made it enjoyable to be there,” she said.

She hopes that this final quarter of her high school career will be ending on a positive note and hopefully less stressful.

Senior year has led Brady to become more involved which has been her favorite part.

“I have gotten quite a bit closer with people I haven’t talked to in years, and people I have never even talked to before,” she said. “Considering it is my last year, I decided to start talking to people and become more friendly instead of being to myself, which is probably the best decision I’ve made.”

After graduation Brady will be attending the University of Nebraska-Omaha to major in business administration. Later down the road she wants to possibly get her real estate license.

Weights class is her favorite this year.

“I genuinely enjoy going in there and getting work done, knowing that I am making physical progress,” she said. “It relieves some stress I have and takes my mind off things, especially on max out weeks.”

Brady said she enjoys hanging out with her sisters.

“Almost every Sunday we hang out, drive around town, and just talk,” she said. “I like having a break from my homework to hang out with my sisters; it gives me time to wind down and take a breather.”

Most people don’t know that Brady struggled with public speaking. Being a part of speech is the reason that she is able to speak publicly and enjoy doing it. She hates arrogance and cockiness.

“When people tend to consistently show off their accomplishments and rub it in other’s faces it always gets on my nerves,” she said.

For her, staying humble is the best option because it shows a person’s maturity level.

She is motivated by knowing that she is making progress.

“Keeping the mindset that I am getting closer to my end goal always makes me want to work harder and maybe even exceed that goal to see how far I can push myself,” she said.

Brady’s greatest accomplishment is being more involved during school.

“This year I decided to join DECA after making a change in my career path this past year,” she said. “After doing so, I was lucky enough to compete at the state level for both DECA and Speech. Being able to compete at that level made me realize that, but also pursue my career path along the way.”