SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: AJ Stone is ready to fly

AJ Stone is a student athlete at Gering High School. He is the son of Amy and Jared Stone. He has a younger brother named Axton Stone. Stone is mostly looking forward to getting out of school with good grades so he can get a good scholarship to go to college.

Stone would also like to travel once he is out of school. Stone’s favorite part of senior year was when he received his 100th win at a home wrestling meet during senior night.

“Senior night for wrestling, I was the first student to ever get his 100th win at home on senior night on the 100th day of school,” he said. .

Stone is involved in FFA, wrestling, and cross country for school activities. Stone’s favorite class is with Mr. Wiese. His greatest accomplishment academically was when he won an award for knowing the most history. Outside of school he is an assistant coach for wrestling, a private trainer for weight loss and is involved in Panhandle Flight Club.

After school Stone plans to attend Western Nebraska Community College for their aviation program, working on engines for airplanes. He is also planning on getting his private pilot license so when he has enough money, he can buy his own private plane and travel wherever he wants.

One thing people don’t know about Stone is that he wrestled a deer once. Something he enjoys is wrestling.

Stone has done wrestling ever since he was extremely young. His parents took him to his first wrestling meet when he was just a baby. His first word was “two.”