SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Asselin has her future in sight

Gering High School senior Alyssa Asselin, daughter of Mason and Jamie Asselin and sister to Chase, is excited to be so close to her future. She enjoys working at her family car dealership and hanging out with her friends. For her final year of high school she is looking forward to learning as much as she possibly can before she finally leaves.

Asselin's favorite class this year is the ones she takes at WNCC for the Diesel Tech Program. Most people don’t know that she wants to become a diesel mechanic. It is one of her “biggest dreams.” After graduation she wants to continue to further her diesel mechanics so she can be more certified in the subject. She absolutely hates when people drive slow.

Asselin is motivated to work hard by thinking about the future she wants to build. Her greatest accomplishment is being able to already be so close to getting to accomplish her dream.

Asselin is a part of the National Society of High School Scholars outside of school. At Gering High School she is a part of the FFA program. She attended the trip to Indianapolis for FFA.