SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Aspen Reinmuth aspires to be a pediatrician

Aspen Reinmuth is a senior at Gering High School. She has attended Gering all four years.. She is the daughter of Justin Reinmuth. Reinmuth has two siblings, her brother Deklin and her sister Ashlyn.

Reinmuth loves spending time with her family. One thing most people don’t know about her is that she is more outgoing than she looks. One of her pet peeves is when people talk over her.

Reinmuth is involved in HOSA and LEO’s Club at Gering High School. Her favorite part about senior year is hanging out with friends. Her greatest accomplishment academically is getting good grades.

“My greatest accomplishment would have to be all four years of high school, my lowest grade has been a B,” Reinmuth said.

Her favorite class at Gering is MedTerm. She is looking forward to hurrying up and graduating. After Reinmuth graduates, she plans on attending either Chadron or Kearney to become a pediatrician.

When asked what made her want to become a pediatrician, Reinmuth said, “The fact that when I was little, when I was probably around 3 and she was around 4, my cousin died of cancer. Ever since then I wanted to help and work around kids.”

Some advice Reinmuth would give to the incoming freshmen of 2022 is, “Enjoy it while it lasts, because it doesn’t last long.”