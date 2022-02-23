SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Autumn Elsen builds lasting friendships

Gering High School senior Autumn Elsen is the daughter of Tonya and Levi Elsen. She has two siblings named Aspen and Dawson.

While in school she is involved with speech, musical, softball, National Honor Society, Harmony show choir and color guard. She works at Runza and also helps with pup packs after school.

Elsen looks forward to ending the year “on a high note” and making memories. Her favorite part was going to districts with her softball team and her whole year of speech. She has made “so many new friendships.”

Elsen plans to further her education at Chadron State College by getting a degree in elementary education. Her favorite class this year is work-based learning, in which she helps out in a first grade classroom at Lincoln Elementary.

“I just love my first graders that I have this semester,” she said. “They are the absolute cutest.”

She enjoys watching movies and hanging out with her friends. She hates when people can’t admit that they are wrong.

Elsen said that she is an open book that everybody knows everything about. She is motivated by her future, to prove that she can do whatever she sets her mind to. Her greatest accomplishment is making all her new friends after not feeling like she had as many last year.

