SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Brylee Dean hitting dingers all the way to college

Brylee Dean is a softball player at Gering High School. She is the daughter of Heather Elliot and Darrell Dean. She also has an older sister, Delaney Dean who was involved in softball as well. Softball has been a huge part in Dean’s life.

At Gering High School Dean is involved in softball, basketball, soccer, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Health Occupations Students of America and Gering Girls Athletic Association. Her favorite class in school is weights. Outside of school she tutors kids at the junior high and helps with Pup Packs. During her free time her favorite thing to do is workout.

Dean looks forward to graduating this year. Her favorite part of her senior year is softball. Her greatest accomplishment this school year is her GPA. After graduating, Dean plans on attending McCook Community College to play softball with them.

Dean has been playing softball since she was four. Her dad and sister introduced her to the sport, and her inspiration to play was her sister. She signed for McCook this school year. Dean’s senior year in softball went really well.

“We made it to districts,” she said.