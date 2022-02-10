SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Daniel Dishman shares about life after graduation

Daniel Dishman is a graduated high school student that has finished his high school career a semester early. He is the son of Ben and Kerri Dishman. He has one sibling named Avery Dishman. He spends most of his time working at Fresh Foods to further his goals.

His favorite part of high school was graduating. He loves to draw and he does it often as well as fishing, working, hunting and airsoft.

Since Dishman has graduated, he has been working and is planning for his next adventure.

“I plan on going to Frontier School of Bible and going there for three years,” he said, “and getting my bachelors in ministry and being a youth pastor.”

When he was in high school his favorite class was weights. His pet peeve is when people whistle while saying the “s” sound and when someone says ‘um’ a lot.

Most people don’t know that Dishman used to be on the football team. He is motivated to work hard because of his religion. His greatest accomplishments are graduating early and buying his own car.