SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Eli Thompson aspires to lead

Gering High School senior Eli Thompson is the son of Ida and Kevin Thompson. He is the younger sibling to Isabel Thompson. This year, Thompson has been involved in football. In other years he participated in football, wrestling and track.

This year has been his “down year.” Outside of school he works at Fresh Foods and Fireworks Unlimited. Every day, he works out at the gym for two or three hours. One of his goals is to try and stay physically fit for his whole life.

Thompson wants to “leave on a high note,” this year, which is what he is looking forward to about graduating. His favorite part of senior year so far is how easy his classes are. After graduating, he plans to attend WNCC to study radiology and “maybe pursue some mixed martial arts.”

“(We’ll) see how that goes,” he said.

Thompson’s favorite class is weights.

“(It’s a) fun group of people and I already do that as a hobby anyway,” he said.

He loves physical activity, critical thinking and business ideas. He hates untied shoes.

Most people don’t know that Thompson eats bananas in a different way. He likes to break them in half before eating them.

“I did it as a kid, and I really like the pop sound of it,” he said. “But as I got older I realized that there’s always a thread hanging, so I could peel (one)side, while still holding (the other)side, and eat that side and then turn around and peel the other side.”

His greatest accomplishment is benching 300 pounds, pushing 315, while only weighing 185 pounds. However, he aspires to do bigger and better things in the future.

“I want the chance to be great, inspiring,” he said. “And when I’m older, (I want to) look back and say, ‘I would like to thank Gering High School,’ kind of put this part of the town on the map and just be thankful for Gering and the people at Gering and show people if you believe in me, I did this – and if you don’t believe in me, this is what I can do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.