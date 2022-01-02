SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Erika Tovar cheers for graduation

Gering High School senior Erika Tovar is the daughter of Anita and Jose Tovar. She has an older sister named Bianka Morales who is 19 and a younger sister named Annalia Tovar who is six.

Erika is a part of Gering’s cheerleading team and also participates in the Spanish club. Outside of school she participates in a Los Guadalupanos folkloric dance group.

Most people don’t know that she is a folkloric dancer and has been a member of the Los Guadalupanos for 11 years.

She is motivated to work hard by “knowing that I can do something to make a difference for others or for myself.”

She said her greatest accomplishment has been being on the honor roll all throughout high school, as well as being the captain of the cheer team.

She looks forward to graduating, senior night and prom. She says her favorite part so far has been “spending the school year with my best friend and being more involved in school activities.”

After she graduates she wants to go to college to pursue a degree in physical therapy. Her favorite class is BNA with school nurse Tiffany Leetch, and she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Her pet peeve is when people “pretend to be something that they’re not.”