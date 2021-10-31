SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Great things ahead for Luis Avila-Sidon

Outstanding Gering High School senior Luis Avila-Sidon is ready to enjoy and finish out his senior year. Luis’s parents are Alonso Avila and Aida Sidon. He has 3 siblings, one brother and two sisters. His siblings’ names are Maria, Jhasuel and Nikte.

Avila-Sidon is involved in football and soccer at Gering High School.

“Football has been going pretty good,” he said. “We’ve got some wins, we could have got more. But you know what? You got to keep building up and I think it’s going great so far.”

Outside of school Avila-Sidon works on fixing his trucks, which he also enjoys as well as playing soccer. He is looking forward to the soccer season in the spring for his senior year. Out of the two sports he plays, his favorite is soccer. He says that he could “do good stuff during soccer.”

Avila-Sidon’s favorite part about senior year so far would be his friends and meeting new teachers. His favorite class for senior year is business math with Mrs. Wilson. Luis says that most people are unaware that he has a broken pinky. He also strongly hates homework.

He plans on going to college to study auto technology after graduation. His dad’s support motivates him to work hard. Avila-Sidon also said that his greatest accomplishment has been buying his truck last year.