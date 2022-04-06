SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Hard work pays off for Jessie Brown

Jessie Brown is a Gering High School senior. She is the daughter of Lisa and Troy Brown. She is the sister of Josie Brown who is currently 20 years old.

Brown is involved in GGAA, Leo Club and softball at Gering HIgh School. Her favorite activity is softball because “it is a competitive sport, and you get to make a lot of friends.”

Despite having only a little time left in the school year, Brown said she is looking forward to “getting to make as many memories as I can with my friends.”

Brown said her favorite part of senior year so far has been “growing closer to friends that I have not been that close to in the past.”

She plans to attend Chadron State College to get a degree in teaching. Her favorite class at the moment is medical terminology. She enjoys walking her dogs around town when the weather is nice out. Most people know everything about her. Brown hates when people interrupt other people when they talk.

She said her grandpa motivates her to work hard.

“He passed away when I was little, but before he died he instilled in me ‘work hard and you’ll eventually get what you deserve,’ and it kind of stuck with me,” she said. “I want to make him proud of me even though he’s no longer here.”

Brown’s greatest accomplishment is “making friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.