SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Hard work pays off for Sam Rocheleau

Gering High School senior Sam Rocheleau is the son of Audrey and Tory Rocheleau. He has two brothers named Jacob and Nate.

Rocheleau participates in wrestling and football at the high school. His favorite of the two activities happens to be football.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, and it’s something I have enjoyed doing my whole life,” he said.

Rocheleau is looking forward to seeing the next steps of his life play out for his final year of high school. His favorite part has been “getting to know everyone in my class and having fun before we leave this town.”

After graduation Rocheleau will be attending Chadron State College to play football. He enjoys his construction class this year with industrial arts teacher Travis Gable. He also enjoys playing the Xbox, having fun with friends and helping his little cousins with their sports. Rocheleau hates conditioning for sports because of all the running involved.

Many people don’t know that Rocheleau used to wrestle in third grade for three months. This year he finally decided to give it another go and join the high school wrestling team.

He said he is motivated by always knowing there will be someone better than him.

“There is always someone better and you just got to try to work hard and out work people,” he said, “because if you don’t work right now, it’s going to catch up to you. Everyone’s going in better than you.”

Rocheleau’s greatest accomplishment has been going to state for wrestling this year.

“It was pretty good,” he said. “We worked hard. It’s a really big accomplishment that a lot of people don’t even get to do in four years.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.