SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lucas Moravec runs through senior year

Gering High School senior Lucas Moravec, son of Michael and Lisa Moravec, is excited to finally finish high school. He has three brothers–Logan, Mitch, Ben – and two dogs – Buddy, who has since passed away, and Bella.
Moravec is involved with NHS, cross country, track, DECA, math club, HOSA, key club, quiz bowl and Leo’s club. During his high school career, he was previously involved in basketball, Harmony, musical and mock trial.
Outside of school he participates in church and a church group called Ignite. He also has been a part of things such as Habitats for Humanity, helping with pup packs, as well as helping with the Thanksgiving in the Valley.
For his senior year he looks forward to “getting out of here and finding my purpose.” His senior year has been enjoyable this year due to his fellow classmates.
“I like our senior class,” Moravec said. “I think everyone’s cool and I can vibe with everyone in our class.”
After he graduates, he plans to attend University of Nebraska–Lincoln and major in business. He wants to also minor in technology and “become rich and famous.” His favorite class is economics because “Mrs. Klassen is the GOAT.”
Cross country is a big part of Moravec’s life.
“I feel like this year I was able to take a leadership role because I was a senior on the team,” he said.
Moravec said he believes that his last cross country season went well for him. He is excited for the spring to participate in his last track season.
“I plan to do well at state in the 800 or make it to state in the 800,” he said, “and also want to make it in the 4x800 because I love being a part of the team.”
He enjoys watching movies and sleeping. One thing people don’t know about him is that “I swam with a dolphin once.” He doesn’t really hate anything.
“I kind of like to go with the flow and don’t really pay attention. You do you. If it’s your thing it’s your thing.”
Success motivates him to work hard. His greatest accomplishment is getting and maintaining all A’s through high school.
“I enjoy being successful,” he said. “I also want to be able to get nice things for myself and for those that I love.”