SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lucas Moravec runs through senior year

“I feel like this year I was able to take a leadership role because I was a senior on the team,” he said.

Moravec said he believes that his last cross country season went well for him. He is excited for the spring to participate in his last track season.

“I plan to do well at state in the 800 or make it to state in the 800,” he said, “and also want to make it in the 4x800 because I love being a part of the team.”

He enjoys watching movies and sleeping. One thing people don’t know about him is that “I swam with a dolphin once.” He doesn’t really hate anything.

“I kind of like to go with the flow and don’t really pay attention. You do you. If it’s your thing it’s your thing.”

Success motivates him to work hard. His greatest accomplishment is getting and maintaining all A’s through high school.

“I enjoy being successful,” he said. “I also want to be able to get nice things for myself and for those that I love.”