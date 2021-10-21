 Skip to main content
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Macy Goodschmidt looks forward to the next step
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Macy Goodschmidt looks forward to the next step

Hard-working Gering High School senior Macy Goodschmidt is excited to start the next chapter of her life. After graduating from Gering High School she plans on going to Germany to visit her sister for a couple months. Her sister is currently stationed there with her husband.

She currently is taking a work-based learning class through the high school which allows her to get hands-on experience at a career of her choice. She wants to major in law in the future, so her work-based learning is at the courthouse which is what she is most excited for her senior year. Her favorite class is International Relations.

Activities Goodschmidt does outside of school include working at Maurices, where she recently got a job. She said it takes up the majority of her time.

Her hard work ethic is shown through the activities she does inside school, like her college classes, as well as activities outside school, like her job at Maurices. Her college classes show her commitment to her school work and her future in law.

Goodschmidt said her favorite part of senior year so far has been feeling older.

“(I like) just having a feeling like you’re older, like when you were in eighth grade and you kind of ruled the school," she said. "Now, you have that same feeling. It’s just graduating and being in college, with all my friends next year.”

