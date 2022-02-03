SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Noah Moreno serves up aces

Noah Moreno is a tennis player at Gering High School. He is the son of Ralph and Melissa Moreno and the brother to Christian Moreno. One thing most people don’t know about Moreno is that he enjoys riding his motorcycle.

At Gering High School Moreno is involved in tennis and soccer. His favorite class is fitness and rec because he enjoys being able to play games. Outside of school he works at Walgreens.

For the rest of senior year, Moreno is looking forward to having fun with everyone he knows. He doesn’t quite want to think about college yet. After graduating high school, Moreno plans on attending South Dakota School of Mines to be a meteorologist. His favorite part of senior year has been tennis season and playing with his teammates.

Moreno has always been big on tennis. He has always been interested in tennis and has been playing all his life.

“I have played tennis for fourteen years,” he said..

His tennis season has had its ups and downs; however, Moreno has experienced great accomplishments this season.

“My biggest accomplishment in tennis this year was placing third at Lexington,” he said.