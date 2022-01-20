SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Olivia Leypoldt readies for the next chapter

Olivia Leypoldt is a hard working ambitious senior at Gering High School. She is the daughter of Seth Leypoldt and Sarah Bernhardt. She has two sisters named Elizabeth Bernhardt and Cora Leypoldt. She participates in student council, HOSA, National Honor Society and tennis. Outside of school she works at Applebee’s.

Leypoldt is excited for tennis season this senior year. She is excited to finally get to experience her senior year of tennis and thinks it will be successful.

“(I like) the more flexibility that we have,” she said about senior year. “We only have two required courses we have to take so we can take as many sciences, double in math, and really branch out in career classes.”

Leypoldt is thinking about going to Pittsburgh University and studying pre-med. Then after that she will attend medical school to hopefully become neurosurgeon or a cardiovascular surgeon.

Her favorite class is Anatomy and Physiology at WNCC. She likes to work.

“(I’m) kind of like a workaholic so I really take pride in my own work and see my success and growth.”