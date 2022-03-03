SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sam Martinez speaks up

Gering High School senior Sam Martinez is the son of Alma and Carlos Martinez. He is the sibling of Kathrine and Roberto Martinez. While in high school, Martinez participates in speech, mock trial, cross country and musical. Outside of high school, he works at Sam and Louies. He also fishes, runs and works on cars.

“I’m looking forward to this year being over with,” Martinez said about his senior year.

He said he has been waiting since his freshman year for this moment. So far his favorite part has been the people he has met.

“We say we hate each other, but in the end we are just like a dysfunctional family,” he said.

After graduating he plans to start on his scholarship with Titan Machinery in the spring and go through the fall to become a diesel mechanic. If the Titan Machinery scholarship doesn’t work out, he will enlist in the United States military.

Martinez said his favorite class is either Auto II or weight lifting. He enjoys being there for people, whether it’s helping with their speeches or working on cars – “wherever I can help out.”

Most people don’t know that he can be nice, and he isn’t always mean. Martinez hates when people use “like” in every sentence, and he despises avocados.

The trials he has faced in life motivate him to work hard.

“Whatever emotion I am feeling, I use it to my advantage. My grandpa died at the beginning of the year after a mother figured died two days before he did,” he said. “Since his death – both of theirs – I kept a few things they gave to me over the past few years, and every speech that I go to I have them with me. I say one prayer before I go into my rounds. That’s what motivates me.”

Martinez said his greatest accomplishment was going to state junior year for speech. Speech is actually his favorite activity because it’s a good atmosphere for people, he enjoys speaking and he does it well.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.