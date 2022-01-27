SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Connot is an artist in the making

Sarah Connot is an artistic, left-handed student at Gering High School. She is the daughter of Sherry Preston and Dave Cook. She has two younger brothers and an older sister, Thomas Connot, Zach Connot and Lydia Preston. Sarah has a pet cat named David.

”I have a pet cat named David and my step dad’s name is Dave which is a little weird,” Connot said.

She also has another pet cat, but said it’s irrelevant because it is not her cat.

At Gering High School, Connot is involved in art, speech and musical. Outside of school she spends her time working at Applebee’s. She also uses her free time for her art projects.

Connot said she is really looking forward to getting out of high school and graduating. Her favorite part of senior year was relaxing during Christmas break. The thing that keeps her motivated to work hard is the feeling of achievement. Her favorite class is art, because art is something she really enjoys.

Connot wants to go to University of Nebraska, Lincoln to become an art therapist. Art has been a big part of her life, and it’s her biggest accomplishment.