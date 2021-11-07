SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sky's the limit for senior Dalton Wiese

Ambitious Gering High School senior Dalton Wiese has dreams of flying. After graduation he plans to get an Air Force ROTC scholarship and attend either University of Nebraska–Lincoln or University of Wyoming. He wants to eventually become an airline pilot.

Wiese, son of Tracy and Lance Wiese with sisters Sarah, Elizabeth and Madeline Wiese, said he’s glad to get the experience early with the aviation program. In fact, his favorite class this year is aviation.

“Honestly, it (aviation program) had a rough start because we struggled with getting our SIM lab going,” he said, “but I have a period every day where I get the computers running, and I’ve been making updates and get them all going. So, it’s definitely getting better because we have almost all of our simulators running now.”

Wiese even gets the opportunity to learn from his dad, who teaches the aviation course.

“My dad does a great job with the lesson plans,” he said. “I think kids are really enjoying it.”

Along with the aviation program, Wiese is also involved in NHS, FCA and golf at the high school. Outside of school he participates in Gering Legion Baseball. He is looking forward to the golf season in the spring and also being done with high school.