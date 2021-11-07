SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sky's the limit for senior Dalton Wiese

Ambitious Gering High School senior Dalton Wiese has dreams of flying. After graduation he plans to get an Air Force ROTC scholarship and attend either University of Nebraska–Lincoln or University of Wyoming. He wants to eventually become an airline pilot.
Wiese, son of Tracy and Lance Wiese with sisters Sarah, Elizabeth and Madeline Wiese, said he’s glad to get the experience early with the aviation program. In fact, his favorite class this year is aviation.
“Honestly, it (aviation program) had a rough start because we struggled with getting our SIM lab going,” he said, “but I have a period every day where I get the computers running, and I’ve been making updates and get them all going. So, it’s definitely getting better because we have almost all of our simulators running now.”
Wiese even gets the opportunity to learn from his dad, who teaches the aviation course.
“My dad does a great job with the lesson plans,” he said. “I think kids are really enjoying it.”
Along with the aviation program, Wiese is also involved in NHS, FCA and golf at the high school. Outside of school he participates in Gering Legion Baseball. He is looking forward to the golf season in the spring and also being done with high school.
Wiese’s favorite part so far from senior year was homecoming. Being crowned homecoming king this year was his greatest accomplishment.
“I believe it’s one of our best dances we’ve had,” he said.
Aside from learning from him in school, Wiese also enjoys working with his dad on the farm.
“Farming with him has really taught me what hard work is and taught me many things.”
His pet peeve is when someone else is talking when you are talking, and he is motivated by, “that end goal that I want for my career and that’s what keeps me going.”
Wiese said he has enjoyed learning from his father this year.
“I enjoy having my dad teaching and kind of helping him out with it,” he said. “He and I are both learning things as we go and yeah, working out with him.”
Wiese believes that this program is the experience of a lifetime for high school students.
“I highly suggest it. It’s a very fun program,” he said. “Kids get to fly in sim labs which, I mean, that’s like a dream for some kids, and definitely an amazing experience.”