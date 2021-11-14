SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sophia McAndrew has big goals

Gering High School senior Sophia McAndrew, daughter of Martin and Rowann McAndrew and sister to GHS alum Mercy, has a passion for the game of soccer.

McAndrew is involved in golf and soccer in high school this year. She started soccer her freshman year and loved it ever since. When she first started playing, she played for Torrington. She played both junior varsity and varsity that year.

“My team was fun and like a family,” she said.

For her sophomore year she didn’t get a season due to COVID. She started playing soccer for Gering her junior year. For her senior year she isn’t sure if she is going to play for Gering or participate in a club soccer group.

“What I love about soccer is that it helps me get away,” she said. “The adrenaline of running and getting that power feel after scoring goals is great as well. I enjoy running a lot, and soccer is just a refreshing feeling.”

Her favorite memory from soccer was when her coach bought her ice cream for her birthday and another great memory from it was when she scored 3 of the 5 goals in the JV match.