SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sophia McAndrew has big goals

Gering High School senior Sophia McAndrew, daughter of Martin and Rowann McAndrew and sister to GHS alum Mercy, has a passion for the game of soccer.
McAndrew is involved in golf and soccer in high school this year. She started soccer her freshman year and loved it ever since. When she first started playing, she played for Torrington. She played both junior varsity and varsity that year.
“My team was fun and like a family,” she said.
For her sophomore year she didn’t get a season due to COVID. She started playing soccer for Gering her junior year. For her senior year she isn’t sure if she is going to play for Gering or participate in a club soccer group.
“What I love about soccer is that it helps me get away,” she said. “The adrenaline of running and getting that power feel after scoring goals is great as well. I enjoy running a lot, and soccer is just a refreshing feeling.”
Her favorite memory from soccer was when her coach bought her ice cream for her birthday and another great memory from it was when she scored 3 of the 5 goals in the JV match.
McAndrew believes that her golf season went alright this year as well. She did golf her senior year to do something new and fun. Her favorite memory from golf is hanging out with some of the people on the team.
When she isn’t in school, McAndrew works at Hobby Lobby. For her final year of high school she is looking forward to “graduating with my friends.” So far her favorite part has been “meeting new friends.”
McAndrew said she isn’t exactly sure what her plans are after graduation, but knows she wants to impact young lives in some way.
“I’m not sure what college I want to go to, but I definitely want to go into elementary education, maybe to be a math teacher,” she said.
Her favorite class is either intro to guitar or college statistics. She enjoys “being around the people that make me happy.” She “hates when people don’t give respect.” She is motivated to work hard by “thinking about how I want a successful life.” Her greatest accomplishment has been “playing varsity soccer my freshman year when I first ever did it.”