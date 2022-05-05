SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Zada Hernandez designs her future

Zada Hernandez is daughter of Samantha Hernandez and sister to Zalena Hernandez. Hernandez is involved in POMS and soccer. Outside of school she goes to Tabor Dance Academy and is in Girl Scouts.

Hernandez said she looks forward to being done with her senior year and graduating. Her greatest accomplishment academically is always being on Honor Roll.

She plans to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, to pursue education in interior design. Hernandez knew what she wanted to do since middle school.

“Ever since eighth grade, I mostly liked looking at the blue prints or color schemes as well. I used to watch a lot of TV shows that did that,” Hernandez said.

Her favorite class is architectural design. Something most people don’t know about Hernandez is that she sometimes crochets in her free time. One of her pet peeves is when people eat with their mouth open, or people who are dry.

With graduation just around the corner, Hernandez has advice for the incoming freshmen next year.

“Stay up on top of your work. Don’t let people change you,” she said. “Try (to) find yourself throughout these years and try (to) find a career early, because me, I could’ve done more classes with architecture and everything. I could’ve taken construction. Enjoy the moments. Also try and join as many clubs as you can.”