Senior Trent Davis delivers the low-down on extemp

Extemporaneous speaking is a “love it” or “hate it” kind of event in speech. At least, that’s what Gering senior Trent Davis said.

“People either love it or hate it. You got to be the right type of person to love it. Not everyone can just do it,” he said.

Davis happens to be the right type of person, having done extemporaneous speaking since his sophomore year of high school, and has seen relative success with it. He placed fourth at Gering’s home invite as well as at Alliance’s invite on Jan. 23.

“It’s all right so far, some mixed results,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get kind of back into the swing.”

Davis is one of four seniors who do extemporaneous speaking on the Gering Barkers speech team. Extemporaneous, or extemp as it is commonly referred, is a speech event that differs from all others. Extemp competitors are given about an hour to research and write, or prepare, their speech before they give it on the same day of competition. Extemp-ers do at least two unique speeches at each meet, maybe more if they make finals.

“You got to think on your feet pretty well and be able to make it through sentences and through ideas, even though you don’t have anything really written down,” Davis said.