Senior Victoria Mannel discusses her role on the speech team

Senior Victoria Mannel took a sip of her invisible alcohol beverage as she poetically described the feeling of grief in the eyes of someone else.

This is Mannel’s first year doing poetry, an event in which the speaker chooses various poems surrounding a specific topic and presents them through his or her own interpretation.

Each year of Mannel’s speech career, she did something different, jumping around to various events to fit wherever the team needed someone. She was at the hands of the coaches’ whims. But she was okay with that.

“I never really knew what I wanted to do, so I kind of let the coaches lead me in the direction they thought would fit best,” she said. “And so, I just kind of went with the flow of where we needed people.”

For Mannel, it was an opportunity to be a team player and do what the coaches thought was best for the team overall. She did everything from humorous to OID to duet to serious, and now poetry.

“I just kind of made myself fit in wherever I could,” she said. “I was kind of in it for benefiting the team rather than myself. So, I went where the team needed me mostly.”