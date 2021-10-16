Service and leadership among qualities of Monument BPW award winners

Stobel also made it clear that she is service-minded and relationship-oriented, both in her application and in her acceptance speech at the BPW meeting.

“While excellence in the content of my position is still my utmost priority, I have discovered the importance of building trust and relationships along the way,” she said in her application. “In the years to come, I want to continue to serve clients in a manner filled with compassion and expertise, so that each person I work with and for feels more informed and empowered for their time spent with me.”

Stobel said at the meeting that she “really enjoys getting to know clients, getting to know personalities … I just love those areas in my job that our relationship-oriented. I love opportunities that I have not to just to meet with somebody once, but the time to build on that and move on and see them for the years to come.”

Following Stobel’s recognition at the meeting, Berggren was introduced as the Woman of the Year. Winn spoke to Berggren’s character, explaining why Berggren, who is the director of volunteer services at Regional West, was deserving of this year’s award.

“She is just kind of like the Energizer Bunny — she keeps going and going and going and has just contributed so much to our community,” she said.