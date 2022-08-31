Seven people displaced by Gering fire

Several people are displaced after a fire on Fourth Street in Gering.

Around 8:15 p.m., dispatchers called out the Gering Fire Department to a fire at at 2015 Fourth Street.

“We got dispatched to a structure with smoke coming out it,” Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Gering Courier. “When our units arrived, I noticed that we have a window that was open with black smoke and fire that was actually in the window.”

Flowers said he then requested additional resources and automatic aid from the Scottsbluff Fire Department.

“At that point, we were able to make an initial attack and knock it down and keep the fire to a room and its contents,” Flowers said.

The firefighters had the fire knocked out within six minutes of arrival, he said.

"Firefighters did a great job knocking it down. I can't commend our guys enough,” Flowers said.

The building has extensive smoke damage mostly contained to the upstairs. There is also water damage in the basement, he said.

At this time, there is no estimate on damages nor a known cause for the fire.

“We did contact the state fire marshal’s office to do investigation so he is en route. Once he gets through that and kind of processes the scene, we'll have more information,” Flowers said.

One of the tenants was transported to Regional West Medical Center for observation.

“Unfortunately, we did send one individual to the hospital with what appeared to be smoke inhalation,” Flowers said.

The occupants are receiving aid while they are displaced.

“We did refer them to Firefighter Ministries and the Red Cross so that they can get some resources that they need assistance with,” Flower said.

Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry said that the organization has provided lodging and meal and clothing vouchers to seven people.

The building is a former church and had most recently housed a Head Start program before that program ended several years ago.