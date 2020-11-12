Sheriff reports increase in COVID-19 cases at detention center

New cases of the coronavirus have doubled in recent weeks, and the surge is putting people confined in quarters at risk. Commissioner Mark Harris said the county felt “so blessed for so long when we had no COVID-19 cases” during a long stretch of the spring and summer.

“We dodged a bullet for a very long time, and we did everything right,” he said. “But when it jumped up and spread through this community, the way it has the last several weeks, it got us too.”

The first cases were reported a few weeks ago. On Oct. 17, health officials confirmed two staff and three inmates tested positive. On Oct. 22, Panhandle Public Health District told the Star-Herald 33 inmates and 10 corrections officers tested positive.

“The first week that we tested employees, we had somewhere around 15 positives. The next week we had over 20 employees (positive). This last testing that we had last week, we had four positive,” he said. “Of course, the numbers are going down because we’re only testing people who haven’t tested positive before.”

He said most of the cases are mild an no inmates have been sent to the hospital.

“The good news is I know of one hospitalization of one staff member, and he is now home,” Overman said. “I’m not aware of any more hospitalizations.”