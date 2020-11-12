Sheriff reports increase in COVID-19 cases at detention center

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman told county commissioners Monday the jail has experienced a serious COVID-19 outbreak Monday night affecting “more than 100 inmates” out of 200 housed there “and more than 40 of our 72 staff.”
Overman told the Star-Herald the number of tests are a snapshot in time and results are piecemeal
“It’s a little gray, I don’t want to be held to a number,” he said. “All those numbers come from our medical people and those test results are trickling in,”
“I’m giving you the best ballpark that we have,” he said.
“Some of those employees and inmates are considered recovered,” he told the Star-Herald Tuesday afternoon. “It is not really business as usual,” he told commissioners.
Overman said masks are required for all inmates when interacting with anyone, and personal protective gear like N-95 masks, gowns and gloves for staff is required. He said there’s been no shortage of PPE at this time, as it’s been provided through a state pipeline.
“We know that the masks work,” Overman said, recounting anecdotes of interactions with positive people.
He said staff who are quarantining are immediately returning to work. The remaining workforce, less than half, are picking up additional shifts and taking extra hours. Overman said they deserve thanks for putting their families at risk.
New cases of the coronavirus have doubled in recent weeks, and the surge is putting people confined in quarters at risk. Commissioner Mark Harris said the county felt “so blessed for so long when we had no COVID-19 cases” during a long stretch of the spring and summer.
“We dodged a bullet for a very long time, and we did everything right,” he said. “But when it jumped up and spread through this community, the way it has the last several weeks, it got us too.”
The first cases were reported a few weeks ago. On Oct. 17, health officials confirmed two staff and three inmates tested positive. On Oct. 22, Panhandle Public Health District told the Star-Herald 33 inmates and 10 corrections officers tested positive.
“The first week that we tested employees, we had somewhere around 15 positives. The next week we had over 20 employees (positive). This last testing that we had last week, we had four positive,” he said. “Of course, the numbers are going down because we’re only testing people who haven’t tested positive before.”
He said most of the cases are mild an no inmates have been sent to the hospital.
“The good news is I know of one hospitalization of one staff member, and he is now home,” Overman said. “I’m not aware of any more hospitalizations.”
Overman said Tuesday marked the fourth round of testing, for inmates and officers, for everyone who has not already tested positive. Overman said all personnel were tested Tuesday, but said previous testing rounds have seen some delays.
“Everyone is having trouble getting tests,” he told the Star-Herald.
Vonnie Cotant, the program coordinator at the detention center, said test results will be available later in the week.
Overman told commissioners Monday that the detention center is limiting transports in and out of the facility.
“We have not turned arrests away when they’re valid and necessary but we have asked local agencies to limit arrests and release people on citations,” he said. “The agencies have been very cooperative and respectful but there’s some times they can’t do that.”
He said the U.S. Marshals Service is limiting moving federal inmates in and out as well.
“They’re very satisfied with the steps we’ve been taking. We keep in regular contact with them to tell them what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” he said. “It’s all driven by the health department.”
Commissioner Mark Reichert asked about the process for separating COVID-19 positive inmates from one another. Overman said COVID-19 positive inmates are grouped in pods with one another.
“Are you having any space problems?” Reichert asked.
“Our facility has 286 beds, and since the COVID happened we’re running somewhere between 200 to 210. It varies a little bit,” he said. “It gives us enough cushion that we have been able to manage it. If we had 250, I don’t think we could.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!