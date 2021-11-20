SHERRY PRESTON: 'All In: An Autobiography' by Billie Jean King

Mom assures me I watched the Battle of the Sexes from my highchair. It was probably the last tennis match I watched, but I knew I wanted to read Billie Jean King’s book, “All In: An Autobiography” when it came out. I went into this book knowing King was a very good tennis player and that she was one of the first famous people who had been “outed” as being a lesbian.

King begins her story with her choice to play tennis because girls couldn’t play baseball in 1950. She was very athletic as a child and knew she wanted to play sports. She learned to play through a free city-wide tennis program. King would follow the tennis pro’s schedule from park to park as the week went on, taking lessons every day, and by Friday, the pro would drop her off at her home after the lesson.

Being an athlete, King spends quite a bit of time talking about tennis in her book. She goes over the details of matches thoroughly, maybe even exhaustively. With my limited tennis experience, most of this went over my head, but she also talked about great tennis players she competed with. King writes with kindness toward nearly everyone. She discussed how Bobby Riggs changed his attitude toward women after literally losing his shirt to King after so much bragging that he would beat her, and how other men in tennis also came to understand that women in the sport had not been treated fairly.