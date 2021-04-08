SHERRY PRESTON: 'Band of Sisters' by Lauren Willig

Kate grinned reluctantly. ‘This is far too nice a garret for that sort of thing. We need a few more holes in the roof at least.’

‘A garret is a garret,’ said Emmie, wiping the tears of laughter from her eyes. ‘I refuse to be balked of my garret.’

Miss Englund gave them a look of resigned tolerance and began moving the furniture about to make room for pallets.

Unbuttoning her jacket, Kate went to help her: ‘Please promise me you won’t start writing bad poetry and contract consumption?’

‘I’m certainly not going to promise good poetry,’ said Emmie.”

Overall, I liked this book a lot, and I am tempted to read another by Willig. It was heartwarming while not being sappy, but I have a few suggestions. With a cast of 18 women who are referred to by their first name or by “Miss” and a last name, a list of characters would have been useful. A map of the area of France would have been nice too.