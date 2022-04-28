SHERRY PRESTON: Books for graduates

Graduation season is coming up soon. I suppose most parents want the same basic things for their adult children. We want them to be relatively happy in life, to be productive, independent, to have healthy relationships and to make good choices.

People love to give graduates “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss. I found some more practical books for grads. Whether your student is graduating from high school or college, whether they are headed to college or to the workforce, grads might need some help learning how to “adult.”

We have some of these at the library if you want to take a peek before ordering one of them.

There are a lot of basic cook books to choose from. Here’s one — “Prep: The essential college cookbook” by Katie Sullivan Morford — not just for college students! This starter cookbook lays out the basics a beginning cook will need to know, from a well-stocked pantry to knife skills. It includes pictures and a variety of basic recipes.

“Six Sisters Stuff: Copycat Cooking” is a more advanced cookbook, but has copycat recipes for places like Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden, which could be a money saver for your new adult.

Here are some other books on topics useful to new grads:

General adulting

“Adulting Made Easy: Things Someone Should Have Told You About Getting Your Grown-Up Act Together” by Amanda Morin. This book is filled with lists and scripts to make those first steps into adulthood easier.

“Adulting: How to become a grownup in 535 easy(ish) steps” by Kelly Williams Brown. This book is directed more toward college graduates.

“The Twentysomething Handbook: Everything You Actually Need to Know about Real Life” by Nora Bradbury-Haehl, written by a young adult minister.

“The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter — And How to Make the Most of Them Now” by Meg Jay. This book is full of anecdotes and advice.

Finances

It’s one of the most important things to understand.

“Infographic Guide to Personal Finance” by Michele Cagan and Elisabeth Lariviere. It’s a fun and easy book to navigate with chapters on budgeting and saving, spending, debt and credit, investing, and housing.

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad: What the rich teach their kids about money — that the poor and middle class do not!” by Robert T. Kiyosaki with Sharon L. Lechter. It’s an oldie but a goodie.

For grads with anxiety

“Am I Overthinking This?: Over-answering life’s questions in 101 charts” by Michelle Rial. This book is full of clever charts and graphs that will make you laugh and think as well.

“Hiding in the Bathroom: An introvert’s roadmap to getting out there (when you’d rather stay at home)” by Morra Aarons-Mele. With chapters like “lean in less” and “setting boundaries,” this might be the book for you.

College life

“The Naked Roommate and 107 other issues you might run into in college” by Harlen Cohen. This book is humorous but helpful, especially for first generation college students.

“The Freshman Survival Guide: Soulful Advice for Studying, Socializing, and Everything in Between” by Nora Bradbury-Haehl and Bill McGarvey.

Soon, very soon, my second daughter will be graduating from high school and moving on with her life. I am asking myself, does she know what she’s doing? Did I teach her what she needs to know? How will her roommate deal with her housekeeping style? If you have a grad in your life too, maybe one of these books would make a good gift.