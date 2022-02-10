SHERRY PRESTON: Cleaning house

Someone came in today and asked for “Madame Bovary” by Gustav Flaubert. At one time, I am sure the library owned this title, but we no longer do.

Gering Library’s shelves are full. Every time we purchase a book for the library, we have to remove a book from the shelf. We even have a couple of shelves of books downstairs that we want to keep, but no longer have room for upstairs.

Every year Diane Downer, our director, goes through the shelves to look at each book. She evaluates when it was last read, what kind of shape it’s in, and whether the information it contains is current. If it meets the criteria, it stays on the shelf.

Every popular fiction book in the collection has been read in the last 3-5 years. We don’t have room to keep books that aren’t being read. Unread classics stay on the shelves longer, but not forever.

Sometimes this is an easy choice. For example, “Nostradamus Ate My Hamster?” Recycle. Other times the choice is more difficult; “Madame Bovary” is a classic, but nobody has checked it out in 10 years. Maybe this real estate could be better used for something that is being read.