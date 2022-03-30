SHERRY PRESTON: Connect with your library

April 3-9 is National Library Week. The theme this year is “Connect with Your Library.”

How do you connect with the Gering Public Library? Do you take advantage of our free Wi-Fi or our public computers and printers? Do you read the papers and magazines we offer online, or do you check the paper versions out? Are you a reader? Do you bring your kids to the summer reading programs?

Gering Library has giveaways this next week to celebrate you, our patrons — the reason we are a public library. Throughout the week you can enter your name for a basket-full of library themed goodies.

On Monday you may make up to five free black and white copies. On Tuesday, you may fax one free page. On Wednesday, we are handing out pizza shaped bookmarks — the only kind of pizza we recommend putting between book pages. On Thursday you can replace your lost library card for free. On Friday we will draw a name for the basket. On Saturday you may make up to two free color copies.

The Friends of the Gering Library hold their annual book sale during National Library Week. This year we are celebrating the sale’s kick off by having a Spring Fling on April 6 — a spring version of the Mingle and Jingle. Join us in this opportunity to visit with other book lovers in the Library Community Room. If you renew your Friends membership during the sale, you can choose a free book from the sale.

The book tables will be restocked throughout the sale, so you might find something new if you come back a time or two during the sale week. Book sale hours are April 6 from 5-7 p.m., then during library hours April 7-16. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 16, we will have our buck-a-bag sale.

Some library facts:

Did you know the first public library in the US was founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1731? Now public libraries are funded by taxes instead of subscriptions, making them free for everyone.

Did you know there are more public libraries in the US than Starbucks? One benefit libraries provide is Wi-Fi — with no purchase required.

Did you know the Library of Congress — the largest library in the world — has about 838 miles of shelves? Placed end to end, the shelves would reach from Washington, D.C. to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Molly Shannon, National Library Week Honorary Chair and Saturday Night Live cast member, has this to say about libraries: “Libraries are places where communities connect to things like broadband, computers, programs and classes, books, movies, video games and more. But most importantly, libraries connect us to each other.”

National Library Week is a chance to celebrate libraries. Connect with your library this week, come to the book sale, join the Friends group, bring your child to storytime, read the World-Herald or just come in to put your name in for the basket.