SHERRY PRESTON: Diane Downer retires

Diane Downer is turning the page on a new chapter in life — a little library humor for you. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work for Diane for six years. In that time, I found Diane to be a leader rather than a boss and one of the kindest people I have ever known. Not one to seek the spotlight, Diane leads from behind, making sure her employees get the credit. She not only supports the growth of her employees, she actively encourages it. Diane’s leaving is bittersweet. I wish her the best, but I will miss her tremendously.

Some of Diane’s employees shared their sentiments about working with her at the Gering Library.

Myra Dillman said, “Diane is an awesome boss; I truly enjoy working with her. She is never too busy to answer a question, solve a problem or jump in to help when needed. She always sees the best in everyone and works hard to make the library a great place to work. We will miss her, but am so glad that she will be able to spend more time with family, friends and her quilting projects.”

Tammie Gitschel said, “Diane Downer is a boss who finds value in others and their strengths. She lifts them up and helps them to become even better employees, who would stand behind her in any storm.”

Christie Clarke said, “I have had the privilege of having Diane as my boss and mentor for almost twelve years and can honestly say that I have never worked for better. Everything I know about librarianship I have learned from Diane (well, maybe just a little from grad school also). I will forever be grateful for her patience, guidance and mentorship, because she is the one who has encouraged my love for and pursuit of librarianship. I am so happy for her retirement only because I know she is ready for this next phase of her life, but I will miss her so very much. And of course, I have her on speed dial for my never-ending questions. Best wishes Diane. Go forth and quilt and be gloriously happy!”

Long time cataloger Kathy Wasserburger said, “I am proud to have worked at the Gering Library for 13 years under Diane’s direction. Everyone on staff during that time and since would have loved to have more space for offices, book shelves and programs. What we lacked in space Diane made up for in making sure that the staff always had the materials and equipment needed to do their job; the patrons had access to a great up-to-date collection thanks to Diane doing a major weeding job of all materials every year to be able to find shelf room for that great collection. I am sure Diane will not miss that task one bit in retirement, and I am excited for her to have more time to spend with family and friends and to continue her many quilting projects.”

If you would like to join us in celebrating Diane’s retirement, we are hosting a reception on Thursday, March 31 at the Gering Public Library from 4-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.