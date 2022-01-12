SHERRY PRESTON: Gering Library 2021 year in review

My original career plan wasn’t to be a librarian. My mother was a librarian, and my father is an archivist. I spent my childhood surrounded by books and learning. I have worked in a library for the last 11 years. Before that, I was a frequent library user and before that, well, I grew up in a library.
Through this column, I want to share what your library is doing for our community, and ask what you want from your library. I’ll also discuss education and current events along with library programs and books.
To start the year, I always like to review what was checked out from the library over the past year. As you look through the top ten lists, you might notice a local author. Libraries are happy to promote local authors, and we have a growing number of them in our community.
Popular adult titles last year were:
1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
2. Dark Sky by C.J. Box
3. The Sentinel by Lee Child
4. The Kaiser’s Web by Steve Berry
5. Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel
6. A Catered Book Club Murder by Isis Crawford
7. The Book of Candlelight by Ellery Adams
8. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
9. The Coffee Corner by Amy Clipston
10. We Begin at the End by Chris Whitaker
Popular children’s books last year were:
1. The Soap Box Beagle by Steve Morgheim and Becky Hale-Morgheim
2. Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey
4. Camp Berry by Mickie Matheis
5. Little Tiger by Julie Abery
6. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
7. Olivia and the Fairy Princess by Ian Falconer
8. Brawl of the Wild by Dav Pilkey
9. Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie by Kim Dean
10. Ready or Not Here Comes Scout by Jill Abramson
Popular magazines last year were:
1. US Weekly
2. Prevention
3. People
4. Reader’s Digest
5. Babybug
6. Real Simple
7. National Geographic Kids
8. Health
9. National Geographic
10. Country Living
The two top circulating items were not books; they were the Storytime Backpacks, “Pets” and “Down on the Farm.” Several of the other backpacks were close behind. If you have a young child at home, these backpacks are very popular and a lot of fun. You should “check them out.”
Subscriptions are getting more expensive every year — newspaper subscriptions particularly. If you have internet access at home, you can read the “Omaha World Herald” and the “Denver Post” on the library website. If you don’t have internet access, you can use the library computers to read those papers. Around 30 people a month take advantage of this. If you would like to learn how to access the newspaper online, stop by the library, and we will be happy to show you how it works.
The library offers free downloadable books through OverDrive. According to our records, users borrow over 550 audio and eBooks a month. This number is far lower than physical items and has leveled off over the past few years.
This year over 25,000 people visited the library, which is three times the population of Gering. Is this number large enough? Do enough people realize what the library contributes to Gering? Follow this column to learn what your library is doing. I will discuss programs and educational opportunities and many other fun things that happen at the library. Here’s a hint: it isn’t only books.
After a few months of working in a library, I realized I had found a career that combined my passion for books and learning. While I eventually followed in my mother’s footsteps, it doesn’t look like any of my children are planning to be librarians … yet.