SHERRY PRESTON: Gering Library 2021 year in review

The two top circulating items were not books; they were the Storytime Backpacks, “Pets” and “Down on the Farm.” Several of the other backpacks were close behind. If you have a young child at home, these backpacks are very popular and a lot of fun. You should “check them out.”

Subscriptions are getting more expensive every year — newspaper subscriptions particularly. If you have internet access at home, you can read the “Omaha World Herald” and the “Denver Post” on the library website. If you don’t have internet access, you can use the library computers to read those papers. Around 30 people a month take advantage of this. If you would like to learn how to access the newspaper online, stop by the library, and we will be happy to show you how it works.