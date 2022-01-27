SHERRY PRESTON: LEAP signup is around the corner

She used part of this money to purchase four Samsung tablets, charging hubs and other accessories for the tablets. Christie bought a host of other educational toys with this money. Some of these include a real working construction crane and construction planks. She also added many other toys that foster creativity, STEM and early literacy skills.

One of the best parts of LEAP is that parents are included in the activities. They get to play with all the cool toys too.

“Move over Junior, Mama wants to write her name in the shaving cream.”

Sharing and taking turns are some of those school readiness skills your kids will learn in LEAP.

Christie schedules two eight-week LEAP sessions a year. They are so popular, she holds a sign-up. If you are interested in LEAP, the winter session sign-up begins on Feb. 1. LEAP will be on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m., Feb. 22-April 12. She chose evenings so working parents can attend with their children. Spots are limited, so be sure to contact the library to put your name on the list. You can call 308-436-7433 or email Christie at cclarke@geringlibrary.net, or if you follow us on social media, you can drop us a line on Facebook or Instagram.