SHERRY PRESTON: LEAP signup is around the corner

I love it when little kids come into the library, call Miss Christie (Clarke) “teacher” and hug her around the knees. Miss Christie teaches The Young & the Restless Storytime and Playtime on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. She is a rock star in the eyes of her pupils.
Christie Clarke was a kindergarten and first grade teacher before coming to the library as a youth services librarian. Seeing a need for a school readiness program in our area, she developed what she calls LEAP in 2017.
LEAP stands for Learn, Explore, Achieve & Play. This program builds on math, literacy skills and school readiness. With the help of the Marthabelle “Tad” Schuemaker Memorial, Miss Christie was able to add a STEM element to LEAP. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Each LEAP program starts with stories, songs, movement and rhymes based on a common theme. Next, the kids and their parents can play with the toys. Children practice writing their name in something fun like sand or maybe shaving cream. Then the families conduct a STEM activity. They might build a catapult or create elephant toothpaste. They might weigh and compare different items or match animals to their habitats. Christie even has puppets!
The Gering Library recently received a $2,000 ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Youth Grant for Excellence from the Nebraska Library Commission. Christie is spending this on materials she can use in LEAP and Storytime.
She used part of this money to purchase four Samsung tablets, charging hubs and other accessories for the tablets. Christie bought a host of other educational toys with this money. Some of these include a real working construction crane and construction planks. She also added many other toys that foster creativity, STEM and early literacy skills.
One of the best parts of LEAP is that parents are included in the activities. They get to play with all the cool toys too.
“Move over Junior, Mama wants to write her name in the shaving cream.”
Sharing and taking turns are some of those school readiness skills your kids will learn in LEAP.
Christie schedules two eight-week LEAP sessions a year. They are so popular, she holds a sign-up. If you are interested in LEAP, the winter session sign-up begins on Feb. 1. LEAP will be on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m., Feb. 22-April 12. She chose evenings so working parents can attend with their children. Spots are limited, so be sure to contact the library to put your name on the list. You can call 308-436-7433 or email Christie at cclarke@geringlibrary.net, or if you follow us on social media, you can drop us a line on Facebook or Instagram.
If LEAP doesn’t work out for your family, there is no signup for The Young & the Restless Storytime and Playtime, and Miss Christie uses some of the educational toys from LEAP during the playtime part of it.