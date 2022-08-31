SHERRY PRESTON: Mixed Up Book Titles

The thesaurus is my favorite dictionary. I often use it to find the best word for what I am trying to say. What if authors didn’t use the best words for the titles of their books? I took some classic book titles and made them more complicated. Can you figure them out? I added some author hints for some of them.
Children’s book titles
1. The Rodent and the Minibike
2. Aged Tawny
3. Ax
4. Pedro Dish
5. Trio of Small Porcines
6. Diminutive Home on the Plains
7. The One-Year-Old
8. Small Scarlet Mounted Bonnet
9. Tropical Forest Novel
10. Diminutive Heir to the Throne
11. A Period of Time With Winter Weather
12. Hal and the Plum-Colored Wax Stick
13. The Zephyr Through the Salix Trees
14. A Textile With a Distinct Raised Texture
15. A Hare Composed of Luxury Fabric
16. The Mesh Belonging to the Largest City in North Carolina
Classic book titles
17. Left With the Breeze
18. The Scuppernongs of Acrimony
19. Ensnare XXII
20. A Shade of Amethyst
21. The Nonfiction Journal of an Under-employed Indigenous Person
22. A Century of Seclusion
23. Aged Julius
24. An Association for Amusement and Fortune by A. Beige
25. You Homesteaders!
26. A Triad of Mercenaries
27. Creature Grange
28. The Spherical Home
29. The Temperature at Which Paper Burns
30. Companions of the Band
31. Sandbank
32. Ego and Partisanship
33. The Journey
34. Butcher Shop V
35. The Stowaway’s Instructions to the Star System
Popular books and books from 2022
36. Attractive by D. “Iron and Carbon Alloy”
37. Location of the Serenading Cambarus
38. Instruction in the Practical Application of the Components of the Periodic Table
39. Archive of the Witching Hour
40. Descendent of the Planet Venus by Cliff Johnson
41. Faltering Penumbra by C. J. Carton
42. Truth by C. Vacuum
43. Dark Colored Confection
44. A Recent Decade
45. The Academy for Benevolent Parents
You can send your answers to my email: spreston@gering.library.org or drop them by for a chance to win a small prize. I won’t penalize you for it, but I am interested to know how many you got without help. (I used the Thesaurus to make the mixed-up titles, so it only seems fair that you would use it to solve them).
Enjoy!