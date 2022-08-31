SHERRY PRESTON: Mixed Up Book Titles

The thesaurus is my favorite dictionary. I often use it to find the best word for what I am trying to say. What if authors didn’t use the best words for the titles of their books? I took some classic book titles and made them more complicated. Can you figure them out? I added some author hints for some of them.

Children’s book titles

1. The Rodent and the Minibike

2. Aged Tawny

3. Ax

4. Pedro Dish

5. Trio of Small Porcines

6. Diminutive Home on the Plains

7. The One-Year-Old

8. Small Scarlet Mounted Bonnet

9. Tropical Forest Novel

10. Diminutive Heir to the Throne

11. A Period of Time With Winter Weather

12. Hal and the Plum-Colored Wax Stick

13. The Zephyr Through the Salix Trees

14. A Textile With a Distinct Raised Texture

15. A Hare Composed of Luxury Fabric

16. The Mesh Belonging to the Largest City in North Carolina

Classic book titles

17. Left With the Breeze

18. The Scuppernongs of Acrimony

19. Ensnare XXII

20. A Shade of Amethyst

21. The Nonfiction Journal of an Under-employed Indigenous Person

22. A Century of Seclusion

23. Aged Julius

24. An Association for Amusement and Fortune by A. Beige

25. You Homesteaders!

26. A Triad of Mercenaries

27. Creature Grange

28. The Spherical Home

29. The Temperature at Which Paper Burns

30. Companions of the Band

31. Sandbank

32. Ego and Partisanship

33. The Journey

34. Butcher Shop V

35. The Stowaway’s Instructions to the Star System

Popular books and books from 2022

36. Attractive by D. “Iron and Carbon Alloy”

37. Location of the Serenading Cambarus

38. Instruction in the Practical Application of the Components of the Periodic Table

39. Archive of the Witching Hour

40. Descendent of the Planet Venus by Cliff Johnson

41. Faltering Penumbra by C. J. Carton

42. Truth by C. Vacuum

43. Dark Colored Confection

44. A Recent Decade

45. The Academy for Benevolent Parents

You can send your answers to my email: spreston@gering.library.org or drop them by for a chance to win a small prize. I won’t penalize you for it, but I am interested to know how many you got without help. (I used the Thesaurus to make the mixed-up titles, so it only seems fair that you would use it to solve them).

Enjoy!