SHERRY PRESTON: 'Outlander' by Diana Gabaldon

Why am I reviewing a book that came out in 1991? Good question. I am currently reading the newest book in Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” series. It’s difficult to promote a book that late in a series, so I will start at the beginning.
Claire Randall was born in 1918 England. She was a nurse in WWII. After the war, in 1945 she and her husband, Frank, traveled to Scotland to research his famous ancestor. While she is there, Claire is sucked through time into 1743, where a Scottish uprising against the English is afoot. Jamie Fraser and his clansmen rescue Claire after she is nearly beheaded by Frank’s ancestor. From that point, she learns how to navigate the politics of the time and falls in love with Jamie.
Diana Gabaldon employs a cast of hundreds in her books, and folks from earlier books pop up in later books. She has a clever way of re-capping the backstory toward the beginning of each book to jog the reader’s memory. The later books include a family tree. At the back of the book, Gabaldon also often shares what is historical and what she has made up. She maintains a lively website, www.dianagabaldon.com, which contains useful information for fans.
Gabaldon’s books are historical fiction — full of adventure, romance, intrigue and dastardly bad guys. They are also often funny.
“When I asked my da how ye knew which was the right woman, he told me when the time came, I’d have no doubt. And I didn’t. When I woke in the dark under that tree on the road to Leoch, with you sitting on my chest, cursing me for bleeding to death, I said to myself ‘Jamie Fraser, for all ye canna see what she looks like, and for all she weighs as much as a good draft horse, this is the woman.”
The “Outlander” series has enough romance to keep a romance fan reading but enough history, action and adventure to keep history and general fiction readers entertained as well. “Outlander” is over 600 pages long and they keep getting longer. The newest book is nearly 900 pages.
Gabaldon builds likable characters with human flaws and foibles. I look forward to reconnecting with what feel like old friends when a new book comes out, which is about every two years.
Diana Gabaldon wrote Donald Duck comic book scripts, scientific articles about birds and dabbled in computer science before moving into the historical fiction genre. The Starz TV channel has turned the books into a series, and you can watch the early seasons on Netflix. Are they as good as the books? I will leave that for you to decide.
Caution: As in real life war-time, these books contain violence. You can find the “Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon on the shelf at the Gering Public Library.
New on the Fiction Shelf
• “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” the long awaited #9 Outlander book by Diane Gabaldon
• “Every” by Dave Eggers, a sequel to The Circle
• “All the Feels” a romance by Olivia Dade
• “The Left-Handed Twin” a thriller by Thomas Perry
• “The Sentence” a ghost story by Louise Erdrich
New on the Non Fiction Shelf
• “Video Chatting For Seniors: Help with FaceTime, Messenger, Skype and Zoom” by Nick Vandome
• “The 1619 Project” by Pulitzer Prize winning Nikole Hanna-Jones
• “1620: A critical response to the 1619 Project” by Peter W. Wood
• “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping meaningful connection and the language of human experience” by Brene Brown
• “What Happened to You: Conversations on trauma, resilience, and healing” by Bruce C. Perry and Oprah Winfrey