SHERRY PRESTON: 'Outlander' by Diana Gabaldon

“When I asked my da how ye knew which was the right woman, he told me when the time came, I’d have no doubt. And I didn’t. When I woke in the dark under that tree on the road to Leoch, with you sitting on my chest, cursing me for bleeding to death, I said to myself ‘Jamie Fraser, for all ye canna see what she looks like, and for all she weighs as much as a good draft horse, this is the woman.”

The “Outlander” series has enough romance to keep a romance fan reading but enough history, action and adventure to keep history and general fiction readers entertained as well. “Outlander” is over 600 pages long and they keep getting longer. The newest book is nearly 900 pages.

Gabaldon builds likable characters with human flaws and foibles. I look forward to reconnecting with what feel like old friends when a new book comes out, which is about every two years.

Diana Gabaldon wrote Donald Duck comic book scripts, scientific articles about birds and dabbled in computer science before moving into the historical fiction genre. The Starz TV channel has turned the books into a series, and you can watch the early seasons on Netflix. Are they as good as the books? I will leave that for you to decide.