SHERRY PRESTON: 'Pickard County Atlas' by Chris Harding Thornton

As a fan of books that take place in the Nebraska Sandhills, I was excited to read “Pickard County Atlas” by Chris Harding Thornton. Written in what might be called Nebraska Noir, this is a dark look at hard-scrapple folks existing in gritty circumstances. Thornton teaches literature and writing at the University of Nebraska, and has one of the best author bios I have read in a long time.

Thornton writes about a fictional county in north-central Nebraska. The Reddick family and the Jensen family are shrouded by heartache and loss and the surviving members kind of drift through life in their own bubble. It’s 1978 and the Reddick brothers are refurbishing mobile homes for their father, always hoping to hit the jackpot – a double wide, so they get paid more. Refurbishing mobile homes doesn’t pay much, and Rick’s wife Pam is stretched to the limit - financially and emotionally. Sheriff’s Deputy Harley Jensen spends his evenings checking out the abandoned farmsteads around the county, finding clues that something is amiss; warm cigarette butts and half empty alcohol bottles. Someone keeps setting the homesteads on fire, and Jensen is determined to catch the firebug.