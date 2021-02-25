SHERRY PRESTON: 'Pickard County Atlas' by Chris Harding Thornton

As a fan of books that take place in the Nebraska Sandhills, I was excited to read “Pickard County Atlas” by Chris Harding Thornton. Written in what might be called Nebraska Noir, this is a dark look at hard-scrapple folks existing in gritty circumstances. Thornton teaches literature and writing at the University of Nebraska, and has one of the best author bios I have read in a long time.
Thornton writes about a fictional county in north-central Nebraska. The Reddick family and the Jensen family are shrouded by heartache and loss and the surviving members kind of drift through life in their own bubble. It’s 1978 and the Reddick brothers are refurbishing mobile homes for their father, always hoping to hit the jackpot – a double wide, so they get paid more. Refurbishing mobile homes doesn’t pay much, and Rick’s wife Pam is stretched to the limit - financially and emotionally. Sheriff’s Deputy Harley Jensen spends his evenings checking out the abandoned farmsteads around the county, finding clues that something is amiss; warm cigarette butts and half empty alcohol bottles. Someone keeps setting the homesteads on fire, and Jensen is determined to catch the firebug.
“Each night on patrol, Harley absently ticked off names of passing tracts like reading a plat map in an old atlas. Convention out here held that pastures and fields were named for the living who owned them. Homes and outbuildings huddled within windbreaks, their yards lit by single lampposts, were named for their builders. The only exception was Harley’s folks’ place, the abandoned farmhouse he now approached and intended to speed right by ... The Jensen place had been built by a Braasch, and a Braasch owned it now. Before Harley was born, there forty-seven years back, other families had lived in the silent two-story, but Jensen was the name that took. Which meant there were two systems for naming, Harley supposed. Industry or infamy. Whichever stuck.”
‘Pickard County Atlas’ was a little hard to get into at first, because the novel follows three main characters. Once I realized it was only three characters, I caught on. The author knows Nebraska and Nebraskans; it felt very true to place. She writes about the long-term effects of trauma on families as well as poverty and hopelessness. My only complaint with the writing is that the author didn’t look at a map. All the way through, it made sense spatially until the end when the author should have taken a simple glance at a map.
I chose to listen to this, and I was disappointed in the narrator. Where do people get the idea that Nebraskans have a southern accent? We are two states from Canada, people! The narrator’s “drawl” really distracted from the content of the book.
Folks who like a well-written book and don’t mind dark themes would enjoy ‘Pickard County Atlas.’ Don’t expect a fast-paced thriller, it’s a literary novel with emphasis on character development and masterful writing as the plot unfolds. You can find this on the new book shelf at the Gering Public Library.
