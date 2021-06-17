SHERRY PRESTON: 'Raft of Stars' by Andrew J. Graff

Andrew J. Graff’s debut novel, “Raft of Stars” is a coming-of-age story based in northern Wisconsin.
Fischer “Fish” Branson spends his summers with his grandfather. His friend, Dale “Bread” Breadwin avoids being at his own home as much as possible. The day starts out with the boys carrying baby turtles across a road to the safety of a marsh. By the end of the day, Bread and Fish have taken off into the woods to escape the law. They are pretty savvy, as far as 10-year-olds go, however they find themselves over their heads yet unwilling to go back.
Bread and Fish are the best of friends, but they have secrets from each other. Bread’s father is a mean drunk, and Bread is often on the receiving end of his wrath. In an attempt to protect Bread, Fish shoots Mr. Breadwin. The two boys take some supplies and head into the woods. Fish’s grandfather and the sheriff set off after the boys on horseback. Unable to sit and wait, Fish’s mother and another woman join the search as well.
Parts of the book are laugh-out-loud funny, but most of it is written with a gentle understanding of the characters and the problems they are working to solve. The boys find that they are both tougher and more vulnerable than they thought they were. The adults learn about themselves along the way as well. The writer is full of heart and affection for his characters, and his writing shows his knowledge of Wisconsin’s north woods.
Graff’s prose is often almost lyrical, “The summer after his father died in the desert, Fish’s grandpa decided it was time to fence in an additional forty acres. Another fence didn’t seem necessary to Fish, but he remembered how, as work progressed and days passed, the world became more stable and ordered again. ‘It’s what man was meant to do,’ his grandpa told him when he commented on how he enjoyed the work. ‘Build something. Then look at it. It makes food taste better.’”
I initially picked up this book because it was said to be similar to William Kent Krueger and because one of my favorite authors, J. Ryan Stradal, wrote a nice comment on the back cover. I would suggest “Raft of Stars” to fans of William Kent Krueger’s “Ordinary Grace” and those who enjoy a heartwarming book with a healthy dash of action. You can find “Raft of Stars” on the new book shelf at the Gering Public Library.
