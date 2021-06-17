SHERRY PRESTON: 'Raft of Stars' by Andrew J. Graff

Andrew J. Graff’s debut novel, “Raft of Stars” is a coming-of-age story based in northern Wisconsin.

Fischer “Fish” Branson spends his summers with his grandfather. His friend, Dale “Bread” Breadwin avoids being at his own home as much as possible. The day starts out with the boys carrying baby turtles across a road to the safety of a marsh. By the end of the day, Bread and Fish have taken off into the woods to escape the law. They are pretty savvy, as far as 10-year-olds go, however they find themselves over their heads yet unwilling to go back.

Bread and Fish are the best of friends, but they have secrets from each other. Bread’s father is a mean drunk, and Bread is often on the receiving end of his wrath. In an attempt to protect Bread, Fish shoots Mr. Breadwin. The two boys take some supplies and head into the woods. Fish’s grandfather and the sheriff set off after the boys on horseback. Unable to sit and wait, Fish’s mother and another woman join the search as well.